Denise D. Plecity, 60
Denise D. Plecity, 60, of Abercrombie, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after a courageous six-year battle with breast cancer.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, followed by her 7 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, followed by her 10:30 a.m. funeral service. Mr. Bruce Axtell will officiate the service. Burial will be held in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. A live stream of the service will be available on the funeral home’s website.
Denise was born on Jan. 24, 1962, in Redfield, South Dakota, to Dale and Dianne (Remily) Muellenberg. She graduated from Lisbon High School in 1980. She met the love of her life, Jack Plecity, while attending Valley City State College in 1981. They were married on Aug. 6, 1983, and moved to Forsyth, Montana. Denise worked as a nurse’s aide in a nursing home in Forsyth for several years and ran a daycare after Sheena was born.
Denise’s face lit up anytime she had a story to tell about her children, and no matter how much taller they got than her, they were always her babies. Every high school graduate in the family received a handmade blue jean quilt and newborns received a baby quilt from Denise. She was very particular in adding special details in each one to make sure the recipient would feel as if her loving arms were giving them a big hug when they wrapped up in their very own cozy quilt.
In 1995, the family moved to Abercrombie, North Dakota, where Jack worked for Red River Telephone. Her love for children led her to run a daycare and later to work at Richland Elementary School. Denise started as a cook and was soon everyone’s favorite lunch lady. Denise moved on to the role of a para, helping in the classroom and one of her favorite activities: “Recess Duty.” Denise was armed with a whistle and a badge where she oversaw the children’s play. Many children wanted her whistle and badge. She thoroughly enjoyed work at the elementary school. She touched the lives of countless children and made lifelong friends with the people she worked with.
In 2013, she and Jack became foster parents, offering their empty nest to youth in need. Denise’s natural ability for motherhood extended far beyond her own children. She had a special place in her heart for her little girls in foster care.
Denise was famous for her amazing chocolate chip and monster cookies. There may have been a few fights over the last one, but she was always right back to her kitchen to bake more for no other reason than to bring joy to others. She loved to play Scrabble and has the all-time high score of 331 from the summer lake tournaments. Bringing home the Scrabble championship “LOON TROPHY” for bragging rights was accomplished on several occasions.
Denise waited very patiently to become a grandmother and she was able to spend the last 9 months of her life giving baby Leon as many kisses and snuggles as she possibly could! He was the highlight of her last days, and she was honored to have the title “Grandma Denise.”
She is survived by her husband, Jack; children, Sheena (Matthew) Melbye of Fargo, Larissa (Garrick) Oxley of Wadsworth, Ohio, and Blane (Samantha Larson), of West Fargo; her mother, Dianne Muellenberg of Redfield; siblings, Debbie (John) Rowden of Wahpeton, Daniel Muellenberg, Donna (Michael) Byrum, and Darcy (Curt) Dykstra, all of Redfield, Dean (Tim Kiser) Muellenberg of Gilbert, Arizona, and Deanna (Chuck Hagan) Muellenberg of Chamberlain, South Dakota; and grandchildren, Leon, Grace, and Marcus.
She is preceded in death by her father, niece Sandra Werner, and granddaughter Alice Oxley.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
