Denise Diane (Siemers) Guderian, 67

The love of my life and the matriarch of our family, Denise Diane Guderian, 67, passed away peacefully at our home the evening of Friday, July 9, with her family by her side.
A Memorial Celebration of Life for Denise will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center. Happy Hour will follow the service at the funeral home in Denise's honor.
Denise was 65 when she was diagnosed with bile duct cancer. She battled this beast for two years and was a fighter until the end.
Denise was born in St Cloud, Minnesota, and lived much of her childhood years growing up in Wahpeton, North Dakota. While in high school, she met the love of her life, me, Les Guderian of Breckenridge, Minnesota. Denise and I were high school sweethearts. She was just 17 and I was 18 when we got married. She always said that we raised each other and I think she was right.
Five years later, we started having kids and ended up with two boys and two girls. I always told her she was the yin to my yang, making us the perfect couple.
She had so many talents ... where do I begin? She took great pride in her garden and flowers. She had a green thumb and called her backyard her own personal Shangri-La. Denise and I celebrated our 50-year wedding anniversary this year with a party at our home on June 19. This gave her a chance to see many friends and family members before her passing.
Denise was a worker bee and a bit of a perfectionist. She worked at Benchmark Electronics for over 20 years and loved her job because of the many friends she made. Denise will be remembered for her kindness, her ever-present smile and her movie star looks. She truly was a beauty both inside and out.
Besides being the best wife a man could ever have, she was also an unbelievable mom and grandma. Our four children include Kyle (Kathi) Guderian, grandchildren Trey, Emory and Finley from Fort Wayne, Indiana, David Guderian, Angela Guderian, and Kimberly (Paul) Jass-Mahoney, grandchildren Ben and Lainey from Winona, Minnesota. Denise super-loved her grandchildren and her biggest regret was not being able to see them grow up. However, as she said … I guess God has other plans for me.
Denise also leaves behind her two loving sisters Connie (Lee) Nelson and Schondra (Marty) Kassahn, as well as her brother Scott (Nicole) Siemers. Plus, a ton of other relatives and many friends. She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed!
Her father, Gordon Siemers, preceded her in death with her mom Alma still going at 88 years old. God bless Denise! Be sure and hug someone today! Love you forever, Niece! See you in heaven!
Please leave a memory of Denise and sign her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.
