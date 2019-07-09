Dennis “Denny” “Borgie” LaVern Borgen, age 70, of Grand Forks, North Dakota, died peacefully early Thursday morning, July 4, 2019 at Valley Eldercare Center with his daughter by his side.

Following Dennis’ wishes, no funeral services will be held. Arrangements with the Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, North Dakota.

