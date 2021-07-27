Dennis Brian Herrick, 74, of Abercrombie, North Dakota, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at Essentia Health in Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Abercrombie from 12-1 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, followed by his 1 p.m. memorial service. Ross Aigner will officiate the service. Burial will be in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Abercrombie.  

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

