Dennis (Butch) Charles Lund, 69
Dennis (Butch) Charles Lund received his Angel Wings on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 surrounded by his family at Martin Luther Manor, Bloomington, Minnesota, at the age of 69.
The memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Breckenridge Lutheran Church, 301 North Sixth Street, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Butch is survived by his brother and sisters Jerry Lund (Marlys) Wahpeton, North Dakota, Diane Lupkes (Ralph), Wheaton, Minnesota, Marge Mills (Bruce), Centerton, Arkansas, Cindy Lund, Breckenridge, Debbie McCann (Steve), Albertville, Minnesota; nieces and nephews Kristie (Tom) Rittenhouse, Jason (Jessie) Lupkes, Trisha (Jamie) Jett, Alison (Andy) Ennenga, Matthew (Andrea) McCann, Melissa McCann, Ashley Lund; great nieces and nephews, aunts, cousins and many friends; stepdaughter who Dennis loved as a daughter, Sarah (Curtis) Halmrast, Oakes, North Dakota; stepsons Corey (Shannon) Meyer, Fargo, North Dakota and Jeff (Denise) Meyer, LaCrosse, Wisconsin; and 10 grandkids – Mariska, Garett, Lochlan Halmrast, Katie, Hannah, Megan, Leah, Aaron Meyer, Henry and Tabitha Meyer.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father Oscar Lund, mother Leona (Lund) Mills, stepfather Ira Mills and great-niece Ellery Ennenga.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.