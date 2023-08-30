Dennis E. Milbrandt, 75, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.
A time for visitation will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m. with Father Leo Moenkedick officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge. Services will be livestreamed and can be viewed on Dennis’s obituary page at www.josephvertinandsons.com.
Dennis was born on July 2, 1948, in Breckenridge, to Alfred and Edna (David) Milbrandt, the second of five boys. He graduated from Lidgerwood High School, and then spent some time at NDSCS studying to be an auto mechanic. He owned Denny’s Station in Breckenridge and was a part time Patrolman for the City of Breckenridge. While working for the City, he realized his passion for helping people. On Aug. 23, 1969, he wed Geraldine Miranowski. The couple had two daughters, Barb and Kathy, and an infant son, Scott.
Dennis furthered his career with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol as an agent in Temecula, California, which he enjoyed. The family moved back to Breckenridge in 1974 to be closer to family, when he joined the Breckenridge Police Department as a patrolman and later became an investigator with the department. In 1994, Dennis was promoted to Chief of Police and retired in 2004, ending a 30-year career serving his family, friends, and the City of Breckenridge.
Fishing was Dennis’s real passion, but he also enjoyed hunting, reading, and doing projects around the home. In his retirement, he looked forward to his morning coffee groups at Hills 210 and the Fryn’ Pan. In the last few years, he enjoyed traveling to Yuma, Arizona, with his companion, Fabia; working for Vision Ford delivering cars to new owners, and spending time with friends and family. He liked to root for the underdog and was known to have a frugal mindset.
Always keeping an optimistic outlook, Dennis will be remembered for telling those he cared about by saying, “It’ll be ok.” He enjoyed the simple things life has to offer.
Left to cherish Dennis’s memory are his daughters, Barb (Dean) Krause and Kathy (Steve) Crawford; his grandson, Scott (Joplin) Krause; two step- grandchildren; his brother, Terry (Madalee) Milbrandt; his companion, Fabia Mohn; several special brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Gerry; infant son, Scott; his parents; his infant brother, Alfred, Jr.; and his brothers, Mark and Bruce.
