Diana Crandall, 79
Diana Lyleen (Dietzler) Crandall was born on April 28, 1943, to Lyle P Dietzler and Doris (Ross) Dietzler at St. Francis Hospital, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
She passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Essentia Health, Fargo, North Dakota, at the age of 79. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Milnor Lutheran Church, Milnor, North Dakota, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Milnor Lutheran Cemetery. Diana’s service will be live streamed on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home website www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com on her obituary page.
She was the oldest of four siblings. She was a lifelong member of the Milnor Lutheran Church. She grew up in Milnor, graduating from Milnor High School in 1961. On June 14, 1961, she was united in marriage to DeVaar Crandall. To this union five children were born (Dawn, Dayna, DL, Dallas, and Danyell).
Mom loved gardening and growing flowers. She was known for her wonderful cooking and baking. In the early 1990’s, she moved to Wahpeton and lived there until the time of her death. While in Wahpeton she worked for Primewood. Her love of dancing led her to meet the love of her life, Jack Suda. They spent 25 years together. He would affectionately call her “Grammy.”
Her smile and personality were as big as her hair. She will be missed by all that knew her. When mom would walk into the room, you knew the party was going to start.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother (Allen) and an infant daughter.
She will be greatly missed by all her family, Dawn (Jim) Gaukler, Dayna (Bruce) Speich, DL (Kim) Crandall, Dallas Crandall, Danyell (Wade) Mund; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren with two on the way; her partner Jack Suda and his children, Deb Sorum, Roberta (Garret) Monsrud, Angela (Blair) Ross; her brother James Dietzler; sister Cheryl (Leonard) Harris; many nieces and nephews; as well as a lifelong best friend, Linda Foley.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Milnor Lutheran Cemetery.
Dahlstrom Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
