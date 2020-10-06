Diana Marie (Wirtjes) Kirklin, 75, Tucson, Arizona, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Diana was born Aug. 5, 1945 in the small Minnesota town of Breckenridge, Wilkin County. She attended Breckenridge Lutheran Church and the Breckenridge Public School, where she graduated in 1963.
She was married in 1964 to Walter R. Schmidt Jr. of Wahpeton, North Dakota, and they lived in California and Arizona for a total of 19 years.
Diana moved to Denver, Colorado in 1983. She attended computer school and was employed by Stapleton Airport and Fitzgerald’s Casino in Blackhawk, Colorado. Diana married Edward Kirklin and resided in Denver and Mesquite, Nevada. After the death of her husband she moved to Tucson to help care for family members.
She is survived by her sons Walter R. Schmidt, Tucson; James E. Schmidt, Tucson; her sister Darlene L (Wirtjes) Doberstein and husband, Michael L Doberstein, Warsaw, Missouri; her grandchildren Megan Schmidt, Jimmy Schmidt, Trever Schmidt all of Tucson and Jessica Schmidt and family of Denver, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Kirklin, Mesquite, Nevada; parents Virginia Elaine (Vogeler) Wirtjes and Robert L Wirtjes of Breckenridge, Minnesota; infant brother Dennis Michael Wirtjes, 1948; grandparents Blanche and Jacob Wirtjes, of Breckenridge, Minnesota; daughter-in-law: Deanna Schmidt, Tucson, Arizona; first cousins Lavern Simdorn, Fergus Falls, Minnesota; Raymond Vogeler, formerly of Momence, Illinois, Donald Wirtjes, and “Butch” Wirtjes, brothers formerly of Webster City, Iowa; also numerous aunts and uncles from the large Vogeler family and the Schmidt family which Diana dearly loved.
Diana loved life and all in her family. She will surely be missed.
