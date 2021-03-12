Diane D. Hamman, 69, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at a care center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel in Watertown, South Dakota. Pastor Mark Gronseth will officiate. The family is requested to meet at the chapel by 10 a.m. for a prayer service. The service will be live streamed via Facebook Live on the Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Face masks are encouraged.
Visitation will be at the Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel in Watertown, on Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 2-4 p.m.
Burial will be at the Ortley Cemetery in Ortley, South Dakota. Honorary pallbearer will be TJ Williams. Active pallbearers will be: Todd Schmahl, Thomas Schmahl, Jerry Engstrom, Kyle Theisen, Andy Johnson and Mark Iverson.
Diane D. Johnson was born on April 4, 1951, in Webster, South Dakota, to Alvin and Doreen (Richard) Johnson. She was a 1969 graduate of Waubay High School.
She married Roger Hamman in June of 1969. The couple resided in rural Ortley, South Dakota, where Diane worked as an aide for the Waubay School District. After her children were born, Diane stayed at home. In 1994, Roger and Diane moved to Fairmount, North Dakota. Diane started cooking at the school until 2000 and then she went on to cook at the Sr. Citizen’s Center.
Diane was a member of and enjoyed crocheting quilts for Zion Lutheran Church in Waubay, South Dakota. In her spare time, she was an Avon sales representative. She loved to dance, bake, crochet, do puzzles and play cards. She had a love for the Minnesota Twins and NDSU Bison. Diane cherished time with her friends and her grandchildren.
Diane is survived by her husband, Roger of Fairmount; her sons, David (Sarah) Hamman of Corona, South Dakota, and Daniel (April) Hamman of Fairmount; her brother, Lee (Sheila) Johnson of Watertown; her sisters, Carol (Rodney) Rau of Watertown, and Denise Schmahl of Watertown; her seven grandchildren: Mandy Hamman (Ray Hoff), Brandon Hamman (Kirsten Dahlstrom), Morgan (Mitchell) Holler, Nicholas Hamman, Kayla Hamman, Hunter Stibal and Autymn Stibal; one great-grandchild, Hudson Dahlstrom; and her sister-in-law, Phyllis Dean.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Doreen; her daughter, Amy: her infant brother, Allen; and her in-laws, Willis and Pearl Hamman.
Arrangements by Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel www.crawfordosthus.com.
