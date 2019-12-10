Diane Kay Johnson, 66
Diane Kay Johnson, 66, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in her home in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Diane was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on April 10, 1953. Growing up in Wahpeton, she graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1971. She later moved to Fargo and attended NDSU receiving a degree in dietetics.
Diane was formerly married to Greg Wentz (1976-1993) and together they raised their two children in Moorhead, Minnesota. Diane worked for Dakota Hospital, the Tree Top Restaurant, and later DMS in Fargo before relocating to Las Vegas in 2005 to be near her daughter and grandchildren.
Diane loved to sew and enjoyed playing games with her family and friends. She adored her family, cherished her numerous lifelong friendships, and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her son Brian (Sheila) Wentz, daughter Sara (Matt) Hoffmann, stepdad H. James Smith; sister Jeanette (Don) Magistad; brothers Kerry (Nita) Johnson, Wes (Connie) Johnson, Dale (Pam) Johnson, and her grandchildren: Vance, Carter, Kate and Kora.
She was preceded in death by her mother Delores Smith.
In lieu of a formal memorial service, her family will gather in Arizona later this winter.
Memorials can be made to Central Lutheran Church in Arizona City, Arizona, at http://centrallutheranaz.org/church/.
