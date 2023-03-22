Diane R. Lansing, 63
Our beautiful mother, Diane Lansing, took her last breath at home surrounded by her children and family on March 17, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 63 years old.
The family invites you to attend a 2 p.m. Memorial Service on Friday, March 24 at Hope Lutheran Church in south Fargo, North Dakota.
Diane was born on May 6, 1959 in Roseau, Minnesota, to John and Doris (Amundson) Billberg. She graduated from Roseau High School in 1977 and received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the College of St. Scholastica in 1981.
Diane was married in 1986. Although the marriage ended in divorce, it brought about the greatest blessings of her life — her children, Ryan and Sarah.
Upon moving to Fargo in 1993, Diane worked for two years as an RN for Hospice of the Red River Valley. She also began working at Elim Care Center, which led to a 20-year career. After leaving Elim in 2013, Diane remained on as a volunteer until the building was destroyed by a fire in 2020. Diane was a nurse through and through, committing her life to the service of others.
When health issues required an early retirement, she continued to selflessly devote her time to volunteering for a variety of causes. Diane enjoyed writing, authoring a blog for the past six years. NursingHomeVolunteer.com provided education, inspiration, and support for volunteers in senior living communities.
Our mom leaves us with a lifetime of incredible memories. She was the best mom we could have ever asked for and we are so fortunate for the time we had together. We are forever grateful to have received her love, compassion, and kindness.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her two children, Ryan Lansing of Boston, Massachusetts, and Sarah Lansing of Breckenridge, Minnesota; her sister, Linda (Tim) Andersen of Karlstad, Minnesota; niece, Christy Andersen; nephews, Michael, Kyle, and Ben Andersen; sister-in-law, Lorrie Lansing; and Diane’s best friend, John Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to Cats Cradle Shelter or a local charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared on our website at www.korsmofuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service, Moorhead, Minnesota.
