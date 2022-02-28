Purchase Access

Diane Slinger, 70

Diane Slinger, 70, Wolverton, Minnesota, died on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at her home with Hospice of the RRV. She was born May 17, 1951.

Service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at West Funeral Home Chapel, West Fargo, North Dakota, with visitation one hour prior.

Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fargo.

West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center is entrusted with arrangements.

