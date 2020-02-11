Dolores Helen Holecek, 97

Dolores Helen Holecek, 97, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota, on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, with a Christian Mother’s Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. Visitation will continue Saturday, Feb.15, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating. Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Brushvale, Minnesota.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

