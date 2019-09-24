Don W. ‘Hawkeye’ Hansen, 73
Donald W. Hansen of Morris, Minnesota, died at his home on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was 73 years old.
Funeral services for Donald will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cyrus, Minnesota, with Reverend Chris Richards officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at the Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris and for one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Scandia East Cemetery, near Cyrus.
Donald W. “Hawkeye” Hansen, son of Melvin and Alice (Tomalla) Hansen, was born April 14, 1946 in Morris, Minnesota. He grew up in the Morris/Cyrus area and was baptized on May 5, 1946 and later confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Morris. Don received his schooling in Cyrus, graduating from Cyrus High School in 1964. While in school, Don loved playing baseball, but his greatest achievement in sports was reaching the 1,000 point mark in high school basketball. After graduating, Don attended the Willmar Vo-Tech agriculture program for one year before returning to farm with his dad in 1966.
In 1969, Don was married to Sheryle Kjeldahl, and their union was blessed with two children. Stacey Lee was born in 1971, but died suddenly in 1972. Chad Jeremy was born in 1974, but tragedy struck again with his death later that same year. In October 1975, the couple was blessed once again with the addition of their son, Corey Scott.
In the mid 1970’s, Don began farming on his own in the Morris/Cyrus area, which he continued to do until retiring in 2003. After retiring, he continued doing seasonal work for Chuck Meixel, as well as Morris Sealcoat.
Don was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cyrus, and was also active in the Morris Eagles Club. Some of his hobbies included playing on town teams for baseball, softball and basketball. Don also enjoyed traveling, listening to country music, golfing and watching stock car racing. He even owned his own race car for a short time. One of the things Don was always most grateful for, were the many dear friends in his life – they were worth more to him than all the money in the world. Don always said, “What’s more fun than people? More People!”
He is survived by his son, Corey Hansen of Morris; one brother, Clarence (Joyce) Hansen of Cyrus; his special friend and companion, Franny Moen of Starbuck; four nephews and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his two children, Stacey and Chad; his parents and one brother, Lyle Hansen.
Pedersen Funeral Home of Morris, Minnesota, is in charge of the arrangements.
