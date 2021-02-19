Donald Curtis Hukee, 71

Donald Curtis Hukee, 71, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.

Donald was born to Earnest and Margaret (Thorstenson) Hukee on May 2, 1949. Donald longed to serve his country but due to a congenital heart defect he was unable to join military service. Shortly after graduating from Detroit Lakes High School in 1967, Donald trained to be a police officer. He served his rookie year in Detroit Lakes but soon moved to Wahpeton to join their police department. Don proudly and vigilantly served the City of Wahpeton and Richland County and its residents for 35 years and retired in 2005 as a Detective Sergeant. Don’s only child, Kathryn (Andy) Arens of Nashwauk, Minnesota has decided to postpone funeral services for warmer weather as to give her father the full policeman’s funeral he so rightly deserves. Don is also survived by his faithful sister Barbara (Bill) Joy of Detroit Lakes.

Arrangements by The David-Donehower Funeral Home.

