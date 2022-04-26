Purchase Access

Donald “Don” Murphy, 85, of Fergus Falls, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Memorial service is at 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, with a visitation starting at 10 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Glende-Nilson Funeral Home.

