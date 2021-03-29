Donald “Don” Roecker, 79, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota, surrounded by his loving wife and children.
Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, followed by his memorial service at 1 p.m. at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge with Rev. Mark Gronseth officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery in Clear Lake, South Dakota.
Arrangements are entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
