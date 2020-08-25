Donald Ernest Bullis, 88, of Tintah, Minnesota, went home to God on Aug. 23, 2020, at Grace Home, Graceville.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, followed by the 11 a.m. funeral service at the Wahpeton Event Center, Wahpeton, North Dakota. Pastor Kelly Hart will be officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Nashua, Minnesota.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

