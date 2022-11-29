Donald George Berg of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at St. Catherine’s Living Center on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. He was 96 years old.
Donald was born Feb. 16, 1926, in Duluth, Minnesota, to George and Estelle Berg. He moved to Oakes, North Dakota, as a young boy and graduated from Oakes High School in 1944. Donald enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1944 to 1946 aboard the USS Braxton in both the Pacific and European theaters. One of the greatest honors of his life was to serve his country in World War II. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy he attended the North Dakota State Normal and Industrial College in Ellendale, North Dakota where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Industrial Education. Coaching and teaching jobs in Frederick, South Dakota, Plaza, North Dakota, and Oakes followed.
In 1960 he moved to Wahpeton, where he coached and taught in both the Wahpeton High School and the Circle of Nations School. He retired from the Circle of Nations School in 1989.
Donald dedicated his professional life to his students and players. If you were fortunate enough to have had him as either a teacher or coach you knew you were going to be challenged to always do your best. No matter what your best was, you were always going to be respected and loved. To the end of his life he continued to be affectionately referred to as “Coach” by his former players.
He was a dedicated and loving dad, grandfather and great-grandfather. He considered his family his greatest accomplishment and took great pride in sharing pictures and stories of his family with friends and strangers alike. His grandchildren were the lights of his life and he was a constant support and encourager to all of them. He will be greatly missed.
Donald is survived by his wife of almost 75 years, Cecelia Berg; daughters, Marci Evans of Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Patricia (James) Cartwright of Denver, Colorado; sons Michael Berg of Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and Marty Berg of Minnetrista, Minnesota; six grandchildren – Brooklyn, Katie, Hannah, Jimmy, McKenzie, and Christopher; and one great-grandchild, Isabella.
He is preceded in death by his brothers Dale and Russell Berg, sister Coral Jeanne Burgett, and son-in-law Dr. Douglas Evans.
The family will hold a memorial service in the spring with interment at the Fargo Veterans Cemetery where he will be interred with military honors.
Memorials can go to the Quilts of Valor Foundation in loving memory of Donald.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Berg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.