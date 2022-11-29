Donald George Berg of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at St. Catherine’s Living Center on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. He was 96 years old.

Donald was born Feb. 16, 1926, in Duluth, Minnesota, to George and Estelle Berg. He moved to Oakes, North Dakota, as a young boy and graduated from Oakes High School in 1944. Donald enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1944 to 1946 aboard the USS Braxton in both the Pacific and European theaters. One of the greatest honors of his life was to serve his country in World War II. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy he attended the North Dakota State Normal and Industrial College in Ellendale, North Dakota where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Industrial Education. Coaching and teaching jobs in Frederick, South Dakota, Plaza, North Dakota, and Oakes followed.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Berg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries