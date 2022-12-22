Donald Holecek, 88, of Tampa, Florida, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Burial will be at the Bushnell National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.
He married Kathleen Even at St. John Catholic Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota, on July 11, 1959. They have two children, Evonne Holecek Baker and David John Holecek.
Donald Alfred Holecek was born to Alfred and Gertrude (Janu) Holecek, on June 27, 1934, in Brushvale, Minnesota. He graduated from Breckenridge High School, joined the Army in March 1954 and was honorably discharged in December 1961.
After basic training in Fort Leonardwood, Missouri. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, assigned to the 8111th Signal Group, managing five installation teams. His Army training and experience served him very well in civilian life. He worked for several national communication companies, including installations in Iran and here in the U.S. For many years he worked for MCI Corporation, managing construction crews installing fiber-optic cables across many states in the country.
Donald was a first class “fix it guy,” who would find a way to repair just about anything with stray parts and pieces. He loved to travel the open roads in his two used motor homes he owned over the years. Whenever they would break down, he would find a way to repair them himself or find someone to help him fix them.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy, daughter Evonne Baker, son David Holecek and grandson Dustin Baker, all of Tampa, Florida, sister, Janice Pehl, and brother-in-law, Bernie Pehl of Janesville, Wisconsin.
Donald was preceded by his father, mother, granddaughter Holley Baker and grandson Larry Baker.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Holecek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.