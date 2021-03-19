Donald Raymond Holubok, 90, of Rothsay, Minnesota, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 26 at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus, Falls, Minnesota, and one hour prior to his church service.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls. Father Patrick Hoeft and Deacon Pete Bellavance will serve as clergy.
Interment will be at St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Elizabeth, Minnesota. There will be a meal to follow at the Eagle’s Club in Fergus Falls on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
