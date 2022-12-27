In the early evening of Dec. 21, 2022, Donald Joseph Kuzel, 83, passed away peacefully. He was surrounded by his children who were praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet as he made his transition from this world to the next. He got to celebrate the biggest birthday party of the year in heaven on Christmas.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, with a prayer service and rosary led by the Knights of Columbus at 7 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Visitation will continue at the church at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. followed by funeral mass at 11 a.m.
Don was born on Jan. 24, 1939, to Tracy (Chizek) Kuzel and Joseph Kuzel. He was the third of four children. He grew up on the family farm in Liberty Grove Township, where he lived in the house that was built in 1899, the year his Dad was born. He was baptized at St. John’s Church in Lidgerwood. He attended rural country school and was a 4H member.
On Oct. 26, 1963, Donald was united in marriage to Beverly (Baem) Nechas at St. John’s Catholic Church in Lidgerwood. They were blessed with five children. Beverly passed away in 1980.
Donald was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and a life member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved music and was a self-taught accordion player who could play almost anything by ear. He enjoyed Lawrence Welk, Polka, and country music. He was a big fan of Dolly Parton.
He was a member of the Dakota Antique Power Tractor Club and enjoyed going to plow downs and tractor runs. Well into his 70s, he would join his family at Canyon Ranch in Veblen, South Dakota, to ride horses in the Sica Hollow hills. He was a great gardener. He also enjoyed finding treasures at thrift stores. There were good memories made on several different lake vacations with family.
Donald farmed with his brother, Franklin. He raised chickens, ducks, pigs, rabbits, cows, horses, dogs, and cats in his lifetime. Donald was a caretaker of his children, his animals, and was a good steward of the land.
In January 2019, he became a resident of Dakota Estates and lived there for the last four years. He made many friends there and enjoyed the staff who took such good care of him.
He is survived by his five children, Susan (Charles) Mauch, Barney, North Dakota; Jody (Lori) Kuzel, Lidgerwood: Kimberly (Bryan) Meyer, Gardner, North Dakota; Paul (Stephanie) Kuzel, Wyndmere, North Dakota; and Vicky (Travis) Schafer, Wahpeton, North Dakota; his nine grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) Hagen, Vanessa (Ben) Haberman, Tanner Kuzel, Brooklyn Kuzel, Brady Kuzel, Brock Kuzel, Blake Schafer, Madison Schafer, and Greyson Schafer; great-grandchildren, Everett Hagen, Cade Hagen, and baby Haberman due in June; his brother Richard (Marilyn) Kuzel, Thief River Falls, Minnesota; his sister Arlene (Dale) Kretchman, Forman, North Dakota; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Tracy Kuzel, his wife, Beverly, his brother, Franklin Kuzel, brothers-in-law, Dale Kretchman and Stanley Baem, and his special friend, Jean Pellman.
