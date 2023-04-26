Donald Leinen, 90
Donald Dean Leinen, 90, of Great Bend, North Dakota, passed away on Monday April 24, 2023, at St. Gerard’s Community of Care in Hankinson, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, with a 7 p.m. prayer service. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson, with the Msgr. Brian Donahue officiating.
Donald was born on June 20, 1932 to Walter and Fern (Pasch) Leinen. He was one of 10 children and grew up on the family farm in rural Doran, Minnesota. As an adult he worked for his father at an implement shop in Doran. Donald was united in marriage to Margaret Bach on April 8, 1953. He worked numerous jobs before settling into a career in dairy farming. In 1965, Donald entered into a partnership with Manville Stoltenow to operate a dairy farm in Great Bend. They enjoyed showing and attending cattle shows in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Madison, Wisconsin. Donald and Margaret later bought the dairy farm, and farmed and operated the dairy business until retirement.
Donald was one of the founding members of the Great Bend Fire Department and served as fire chief for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking and restoring antique tractors. He enjoyed playing cards and traveling and spending time with his family.
Donald is survived by his children, Douglas (Julie) Leinen, Fairmount, North Dakota, Richard (Penny) Leinen, Wahpeton, Jeffrey (Maxine) Leinen, Great Bend, Sandra (Bruce) Fenske, rural Great Bend, Patrick (Teddi) Leinen, rural Breckenridge, Minnesota, Shelly (Duane Bergemann) Manock, Gwinner, North Dakota, Sharon (Gary) Watkins, Ortonville, Minnesota, Donald Jr. (Kathy) Leinen, rural Great Bend; 19 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Thykeson; brother, Randy (Linda) Leinen; sisters-in-law, Eunice Leinen, and JoAnn Leinen; many nieces, nephews and other family members.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; parents, Walter and Fern Leinen; grandson, Mike Fenske; siblings, Lyle Leinen, Vance Leinen, Marilyn (Leo) Neubauer, Dennis (Janice) Leinen, Beverly (Jim) Capshaw, David Leinen, Rodney Leinen; brother-in-law, Al Thykeson.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of St. Gerard’s Community of Care for their exceptional care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Gerard’s Community of Care or the Great Bend Fire Department.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.