Donald LeRoy Hansen, 84
Former Wheaton, Minnesota area dairy farmer Donald LeRoy Hansen, 84, lost his battle with Parkinson’s disease Friday, Sept. 20.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Pedersen Funeral Home, South Highway 9 in Morris, Minnesota. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at Zion Lutheran Church in Morris.
Don lived 10 months of 2018 at West Wind Village and the following 10 months at Courage Cottage. Pallbearers will be his special friends Steve and Lowell, two godsons and two nephews.
Don was born Jan. 9, 1935 in Cottonwood County, Minnesota. Parents Jens and Edna (Shepherd) Hansen raised five boys. His sister Jean is nine years younger than Don. The family was baptized when Don was 13. His schooling was in various country schools until town school at Heron Lake became the only choice. His dad died the summer following his junior year. After graduation in 1953 he farmed with his mother and brother while encouraging his grade school-age sister.
In December 1957 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and reported for duty the day after the Hansens finished picking corn. Basic training was at Fort Lewis Washington before he was sent to Stuttgart, Germany. His assignments were bridge-building and he worked as a motor pool mechanic. He enjoyed representing his military base as a player on the traveling football team.
After he was discharged in September 1959, he returned to the family farm. His recreation specialties were bowling, fox hunting and playing softball with Des Moines River Rats of Westbrook. Neighbors greatly rejoiced when Don returned home to willingly overhaul their farm equipment. His shop was a tool shed with work space under the big cottonwood tree.
On Dec. 6, 1963, he married Anne Marie Bauman at St. Paul’s Lutheran at Campbell, Minnesota. They began farming in 1965 when Milton Cole helped them rent Fritz Skjonsby’s farm in Monson Township. The Alvin Vollmers family became friends and farm support. The couple purchased the John and Bianca Duffing farm in Redpath Township. They milked cows for 25 years as well as did other animal production.
Carpentry and modifying most anything to improve his farm operation were Don’s special talents. An especially satisfying accomplishment was building a shop from materials salvaged from grainary that had been built by Dave Neuman using square nails. Major land improvement was finding and developing a dependable good producing well by drilling deeply on South side of creek and through 15 feet of bedrock. Sandpoint wells were standard water supply when land is between two water systems—Twelve Mile Creek and Mustinka River.
Lutheran Church Missouri Synod involvement included various congregation offices as well as Lutheran Laymen’s league and Orphan Grain Train. He taught Sunday School and Junior High Bible class for 25 years. Dairy associations and his daughters’ school events were his other interests. When Hansen girls graduated from Campbell-Tintah school, Don and Anne became licensed foster care providers for Traverse County and for Lutheran Social Services. Thirteen young people lived with the Hansens for various lengths of time during the next 10 years.
Hamanns rented Hansen land when Don and Anne moved to Morris in 1997. Rental housing management at Crystal Lake and Greenbriar were their profession for 15 years. Don also helped maintain greens at Pomme de Terre golf course for a few years. He began delivering flowers for Sweet Lilies shortly after the business opened. Don and other men from Zion spent lots of time baling cardboard at Morris Salvation Army. Don was especially dedicated to Meals on Wheels service. He delivered to East side every Monday and Anne continues that commitment.
Don is survived by wife Anne of Morris, his St. Paul, Minnesota, daughter Christi and husband Mike Schneider with his three young adults and daughter Clare of Wahpeton, North Dakota. Other family members are his sister Jean Pyles of West Virginia, and two sisters-in-law in Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews.
Two of his children, baby John and 34-year-old daughter Jan (2004) preceded him in death; as did his parents, his four brothers, two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law; one niece and two nephews.
Pedersen Funeral Home of Morris, Minnesota, is entrusted with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.