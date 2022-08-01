Donald Peter Iverson, 89
On the afternoon of July 20, 2022, Donald Peter Iverson, known to many as “Pete,” passed away at Eventide Care Center in Moorhead, Minnesota, at the age of 89, surrounded by family.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Donald Peter Iverson, 89
On the afternoon of July 20, 2022, Donald Peter Iverson, known to many as “Pete,” passed away at Eventide Care Center in Moorhead, Minnesota, at the age of 89, surrounded by family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Korsmo Funeral Chapel, Moorhead. If you plan on giving a memorial gift, please donate to a charity of your choice. The family requests all in attendance to please wear a mask to the memorial service.
He lived with dementia for many years. Don was born April 14, 1933, in New Rockford, North Dakota, to Dorothy (Ormiston) Iverson and Peter Iverson. He moved to Breckenridge, Minnesota, where he grew up with his two older sisters.
Don loved to tell stories about his summers working on his grandparents’ ranch south of New Salem, North Dakota. He graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1951 and enlisted in the U.S. Army one year later, spending most of his military duty in Fort Sheridan, Illinois.
When Don attended Moorhead State College, he not only completed Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in education, he also met his future wife, Shirley Isgrig. Don and Shirley married in Juanita, North Dakota, in 1955, becoming life partners for 67 years. Together they raised three daughters; Loral, Karen and Petra.
He enjoyed camping with family, fixing his old cars, Hershey bars, playing practical jokes, hunting, fishing, riding his bike, family time at the lake cabin near Nevis, Minnesota, and spending winters in southern California. Family was the most important thing in his world. Don navigated life with a twinkle in his eye. He loved his family dearly and we loved him.
Don began his teaching career in 1957 in Santa Paula, California, before moving to Moorhead, Minnesota, to teach in 1958. He worked at Lincoln, Sharp, Park, and Sabin schools as a teacher and principal. He retired after being principal at Riverside School for 17 years. He spent 36 years working in the Moorhead Public School District. Don was loved by his students and he had great compassion for them.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Iverson; and daughters, Loral (Dan) Hannaher of Fargo, North Dakota, Karen Iverson (Allan Kroeker) of Los Angeles, California, and Petra Iverson of Minneapolis, Minnesota; granddaughter Lily Hannaher, Fargo; sister, Carolyn Schroeder of Edina, Minnesota; brother-in-law, Elvin (Carol) Isgrig of Battle Creek, Michigan; seven nieces and nephews; step-grandchildren, Matthew (Tara) Kroeker, Jon (Jen) Kroeker, Paul (Samantha) Kroeker all of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ione Lundeen; brothers-in-law, Clinton Schroeder, Edward Lundeen and Bill Pollard; niece, Joan Schroeder Gluck; and nephew, James Lundeen.
Arrangements entrusted to Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service, Moorhead. Online condolences may be shared at www.korsmofuneralservice.com .
Copyright © 2000- • Daily News / News Monitor • 601 Dakota Ave, Wahpeton, ND 58075 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | The WAHPETON DAILY NEWS & NEWS-MONITOR are owned by Wick Communications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.