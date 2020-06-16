Sept. 14, 1928 - June 15, 2020
Donald Stevenson, 91, Fargo, North Dakota, died Monday, June 15, in Bethany Retirement Living.
Visitation will be from 12-1:30 p.m., followed by a private service, Saturday, June 20, at Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo. Burial with military honors will be 4 p.m. Saturday, in Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Arrangements by Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center.
