Sept. 14, 1928 - June 15, 2020

Donald Stevenson, 91, Fargo, North Dakota, died Monday, June 15, in Bethany Retirement Living.

Visitation will be from 12-1:30 p.m., followed by a private service, Saturday, June 20, at Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo. Burial with military honors will be 4 p.m. Saturday, in Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Arrangements by Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center.

