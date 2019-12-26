Donavon Haertling, 81
Donavon Haertling, 81, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 followed by his memorial service at 11 a.m. at Wyndmere Lutheran Church in Wyndmere. Pastor Diane Krumm will officiate the service Burial will be in Elk Creek Cemetery, Wyndmere.
Donavon “Don” Dean Haertling was born on April 21, 1938 in St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota to Marvin H. and Violet May (Nulph) Haertling. He was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Barney, North Dakota. Don’s education began in a one-room school in rural Danton Township, North Dakota, and then attended Wyndmere High School. In his youth he was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church, the church youth group and 4-H.
Don lived and farmed on the Haertling homestead his entire life. He also drove truck, where he was known by his family and friends as “Yogi.” Don married the love of his life, Peggy Lou Hatlen, on Jan. 10, 1976.
After Don retired, he began to restore several antique tractors and cared for his draft horse, Sadi. He was an active member of the Dakota Antique Tractor Club of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, and loved attending their monthly meetings, tractor runs and visiting with his “antique tractor family.” Don also volunteered at the Bagg Bonanza Farm in Mooreton, North Dakota, where he demonstrated his blacksmithing skills for visitors.
Donavon will be forever missed by his wife, Peggy Lou; his children, Bonita (Robert) Smith, Hawardan, Iowa, Brenda (Merlin) Haugen, Bismarck, North Dakota, Timothy (Doreen) Haertling, Wyndmere, North Dakota, Theresa (Kerry) Kolle, Felton, Minnesota and Tamera Eischens, Fergus Falls, Minnesota; 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; his sister, Donna (James) Lekang, New Brighton, Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, May and Marvin along with an infant brother.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
