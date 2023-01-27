Donna Jean Sikorski, 84, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 surrounded by family at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wyndmere, with Father Troy Simonsen presiding.
Donna was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Dec. 15, 1938, to Harry and Gladys (Johnson) Scheidegger and grew up in Fairmount, North Dakota. She married John Sikorski on Aug. 30, 1958. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper for Cenex for many years. She loved to make quilts, play Bingo, go to the casino and play cards with her grandchildren (who accused her of cheating). She also enjoyed spending time at their camper at Ottertail Campground.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John Sikorski; children, Kari (Jim) Wavra of Red Lake Falls, Minnesota, Cindy (Steve) Faeth of West Fargo, North Dakota, Stephen Sikorski of Knoxville, Tennessee, Mary (Roger) Haberman of Fargo, Deborah Sikorski of Fargo, Michael (Kristi) Sikorski of West Fargo, and Julie (Jason) Miller of Herman, Minnesota; sisters, Sharon Swanson of Fargo, and Harriet Marquardt of Fargo; 32 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Gladys Scheidegger; sister, Gwennith Breuer; and granddaughter, Kelly Ehlers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
