Donna Jean Spellerberg, 92

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Donna Jean Spellerberg, 92 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, North Dakota, with family by her side.

Rosary to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a memorial mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood, following mass.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Spellerberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries