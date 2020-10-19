Donna Luebke, 91

Donna Mae Luebke, 91, of Barney, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Leach Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, with visitation one hour prior to service at Peace Lutheran Church in Barney, with Rev. Brock Schmeling officiating. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Barney. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peace LWML, Peace Lutheran Church or Peace Lutheran Cemetery.
Donna was born March 4, 1929 at her home on the farm near Barney to Ernest and Lottie (Ehlers) Biegert. She attended school at Danton school and graduated from Wahpeton High School. She married Wayne Luebke on Jan. 5, 1951, in Barney. The couple lived and farmed near Mantador, North Dakota. In 1955, they moved to Barney where they farmed for many years before Wayne’s death in 1988. She continued to live on the farm until entering the Leach Home in August 2018.
She was known for her many embroidered dish towels, pot holders, and crafts which she gave as gifts and sold at craft sales throughout the area. She volunteered at the Bagg Bonanza Farm for many years.
Donna was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Barney, and active in the LWML in making quilts and helping with various mission projects.
Donna leaves behind her three sons, Bob (Judy) Luebke, Danny (Carol) Luebke, and David (Ronda) Luebke; grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer) Luebke, Jonathan (Amber) Luebke, Adam (Alham) Luebke, Austin Luebke, Jeremiah (Jody) Luebke, and Kala (Daren) Larson; great-grandchildren, Antonio, Jacob, Mya, Ava, Harper, Tessa, Abby, Jack, and Aya; and sister-in-law, Harriet (Gary) Krause.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; grandson, Joshua; and sister, Norma Gutzmer.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
