Donna Marie Dietz, 82, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, and Ottertail, Minnesota, passed away Oct. 5, 2021 at Sheyenne Crossings Care Center.
Visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday Oct.12, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, West Fargo. Burial will take place at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Wahpeton, at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. All are welcome to attend.
Donna Marie Nordick was born on Aug. 6, 1939 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Joseph B. and Clara H. Nordick.
She married the love of her life, her childhood sweetheart, Wayne Joseph Dietz on Sept. 24, 1957 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. To this union was born a wonderful daughter, Vicki Jane, on Aug. 17, 1958. Donna was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. Her hobbies were sewing, bowling, camping, fishing, gardening, and traveling.
Donna is survived by her husband of 64 years, Wayne; son-in-law, Gary Rada; grandchildren, Kyle Kragnes, Andrea (Bob) Barner, Amy (Keith) Friend; and six wonderful great grandchildren, Jackson, Emma, Brody and Cooper Friend and Jordyn and Kacie Burner, who she loved and was very proud of.
Donna is also survived by her brother, Lyle (JoAnn) Nordick, sister-in-law, Karynn Nordick; and many nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her daughter, Vicki Rada, parents, Joseph and Clara Nordick; brothers Raymond, Leo and wife, Betty Nordick, Kenneth; father and mother-in-law, John and Stella Dietz; and her nephew, Rodney Nordick.
Arrangements entrusted to Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online Guestbook: www.boulgerfuneralhome.com The service will be live streamed on the funeral home’s website.
