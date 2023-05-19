Donna Martens, 75

Donna Marie (Tetzlaff) Martens, age 75, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at St. Francis Nursing Home Chapel, Breckenridge, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held in Mitchell Township, Minnesota, Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

