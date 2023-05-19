Donna Martens, 75

Donna Marie (Tetzlaff) Martens, age 75, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at St. Francis Nursing Home Chapel, Breckenridge, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held in Mitchell Township, Minnesota, Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Donna Marie Tetzlaff, who entered the world on Dec. 5, 1947, in Breckenridge, was an individual whose impact on the lives of those around her will be deeply cherished. She was born to Adolph and Lottie (Guderian) Tetzlaff and grew up in Breckenridge, attending school there and graduating from Breckenridge High School in 1964. Although she briefly lived near Bemidji, Minnesota, she eventually returned to the Breckenridge area. On April 21, 1981, Donna was united in marriage to Raymond Henry Martens. The couple was blessed with a daughter named Lori who became Donna’s pride and joy.
Donna spent most of her years as a homemaker but also worked at KFC for roughly five years. Throughout her life she embraced several hobbies such as painting, stitching and puzzles. Donna had many interests, but it was her penchant for collecting antiques- especially dragons and Christmas decorations- that held a particularly special place in her heart. Country music was often heard playing throughout the house and out of her room at St. Francis Nursing Home.
In 2012, life dealt Donna an unbearable blow when her beloved daughter Lori unexpectedly passed away. Her life forever shattered by this tragedy, Donna turned towards faith; clung onto hope; and poured herself into daily devotions and Bible studies.
Donna touched many lives throughout the years including those of cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori-Ann Martens; loving husband, Raymond Martens; parents, Adolph and Lottie Tetzlaff; and brothers, Gerald and Duane.
