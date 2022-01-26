Donovan Dale Bohn, 85
Donovan Dale Bohn, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 18, 2022, with his loving wife by his side.
A service will be held at Elim Lutheran Church, Scandia, Minnesota, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, with a celebration of Don’s life to follow at Roberts Funeral Home in Forest Lake, Minnesota, from 1-4 p.m. with one last toast to Don at 3 p.m. Please come ready to share a story or memory of Don during the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to North Dakota State University College of Engineering in Don’s name.
Don was born and raised on a farm in Great Bend, North Dakota, where he learned many of the skills he used throughout his amazing life. He grew up active in Trinity Lutheran Church, 4H and as star catcher on the Great Bend Junior Legion baseball team where he was known for his strong throwing arm. He loved telling stories about driving International Harvester tractors around the farm, his favorite being the model M.
After graduating from Wahpeton High School, Don went on to attend the state School of Science Engineering and North Dakota State University where he received degrees in mechanical and nuclear engineering.
He began his career with Northern States Power working at a power plant located in Grand Forks, North Dakota. During his impressive career, Don held many positions in plant acquisitions, engineering, construction, operations, refurbishment and alternative fuel sourcing. He helped co-found NRG Energy, Inc., and held leadership roles in the development of new technologies in fossil fuel, gas turbine, biomass and hydro-generating facilities throughout the Midwest and West Coast. He was also successful in the turnaround of four biomass plants in California. After retirement, Don continued as an independent contractor to work on inventing alternative energy solutions utilizing algae.
Don was a humble man with a larger-than-life personality. He was always willing to start up a conversation with anyone and will be remembered by his hearty laugh. Don was a mentor, leader and family man who cherished spending time helping everyone learn and succeed. Besides family, Don’s biggest passion was snowmobiling. In the early years of the sport, he was the President of the Minnesota Snowmobiling Association. Some of his fondest memories and traditions were formed riding Polaris snowmobiles with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Helen Bohn.
He is survived by beloved wife LouAnn; children: Kathy (John) Brunner, Steve (Kelley) Bohn, Laura (Carl) Gerke, Kristine (Justin) LaVine; grandchildren: Donovan, Ashley, Saundra, Lee, Jacob, Joe, Josh, Kirstin, Kayla and many great-grandchildren; siblings, Arlin (June) Bohn, Diane (Jerome) Herfindahl; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He has left an incredible legacy and will be missed by all.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.