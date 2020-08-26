Doreen Harrington, 65, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at CHI St. Francis Healthcare in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

A private family graveside service will be held at Quincy Cemetery near Hillsboro, North Dakota. Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

