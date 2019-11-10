Doris C. FitzPatrick, 90

Doris C. FitzPatrick, 90, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.

A private family burial was held, and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Doris was born on Jan. 29, 1929, to Harry and Lyda Toms. She lived in New Jersey and later moved to Brooklyn, New York. She married Mathew FitzPatrick in 1946, after WWII; he was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. They had two sons, and she was a full-time homemaker while Mathew served in both the Army and Navy.

Doris enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping and doing crafts. She moved to North Dakota in 1992, and lived in several places in Wahpeton before moving into St. Catherine’s Living Center in 2013.

She is survived by her two sons, James (Diane) FitzPatrick, Abercrombie, North Dakota, and Dennis FitzPatrick (Michael Davis), Greenwood, Indiana; grandchildren, James (Jenni) FitzPatrick, Fairmount, North Dakota, and Kelly (Andy) Gorz, Bismarck, North Dakota; great-grandchildren, Zoey and Zachary Gorz and Sean, Trinity and Carragh FitzPatrick.

Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Mathew FitzPatrick; parents, Harry and Lyda Toms; brother, Harry Toms; sister, Alice Ennis; and her grandson, Sean FitzPatrick.

