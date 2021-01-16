Doris E. Anderson, 94, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Services will be held in the Spring at Wyndmere Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, North Dakota.
Doris Ellen Anderson was born on Oct. 20, 1926, in Sheyenne Township near McLeod, North Dakota, to Olaf and Bolette (Otterson) Anderson. She grew up there and graduated from Wyndmere High School and was a member of Wyndmere Lutheran Church.
On March 23, 1978, Doris married the love of her life, Clarence Anderson, in New Port Riche, Florida. The couple made their home in Wyndmere and for 29 years, owned and operated the Siesta Motel and Lounge there. They sold their business in 1994.
Doris is survived by her stepchildren, Curtis (Barb) Anderson, Connie (Keith) Duncan, and Steve Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Anderson; grandson, Condy Duncan; parents, Olaf and Bolette “Bertha” Anderson; sisters, Nellie Merrit, Selma Erickson, and Alice Engrstom; and brothers, Clarence Anderson and Roy Anderson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
