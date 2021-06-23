Doris Lorene (Weum) Pawlak, 95, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes, with a visitation one hour prior.
Doris Lorene Weum was born on Nov. 6, 1925 the daughter of Emil and Olga (Nelson) Weum in Flom, Minnesota. She attended Country School and then Waubun High School, until the 11th grade.
Doris was united in marriage to Vincent John Pawlak on July 27, 1944, in White Earth Mission. To this union five children were born; James, Dennis, Diane, Lloyd and Thomas.
She was a homemaker for most of her life but she also worked in many places that she was proud of. She worked for Erie 34 then her and her husband had a garage in Ogema from 1958 to 1970 where she would pump gas for customers. When the family moved to Wahpeton, North Dakota, she worked for Ro-Banks from 1971 to 1979. She opened her own upholstery shop in Ogema, Minnesota, for a few years before working for the Senior Center in Callaway and Ogema as their Event Coordinator until she retired.
Doris was very active with the Homemakers Club in Ogema and the Ladies Auxiliary which was very important to her. Doris loved sewing, playing cards with her friends, bingo, puzzles and visiting with friends and family. She was a mother all the way and her family was the most important thing to her.
Deeply loved, Doris’ passing will be mourned by her children; James (Annette) Pawlak of Georgetown, Texas, Dennis (Susan) Pawlak of Steven’s Point, Wisconsin, Diane (Donald) Swanson of Blaine, Minnesota, Lloyd (Judy) Pawlak of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, and Thomas (Betty) Pawlak of Wahpeton, North Dakoa; her 22 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren; her siblings Ruby Rasmussen and Gordon Weum; her brother-in-law Wilburt Blauert and many nieces and nephews.
She is greeted in Heaven by her husband John, her parents Emil and Olga, an infant daughter Doris Ann, and her siblings Archie, Eldred, Alice, Delaine, and Hazel.
David-Donehower Funeral Home, Detroit Lakes, is entrusted with arrangements.
