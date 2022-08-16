Doris M. Ness-Dibley, 87

 Doris Ness-Dibley, 87, of Wolverton, Minnesota, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, while in hospice due to cancer. 

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. followed by her funeral at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Faith Lutheran Church, Wolverton.  Burial will be at Salem Cemetery, Wolverton.

