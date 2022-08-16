Doris M. Ness-Dibley, 87

Doris Ness-Dibley, 87, of Wolverton, Minnesota, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, while in hospice due to cancer.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. followed by her funeral at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Faith Lutheran Church, Wolverton. Burial will be at Salem Cemetery, Wolverton.
Doris was born on May 13, 1935, at Carrington, North Dakota, to Gerhard (Guy) and Elsie (Berndt) Braa.
After living at Medina, Jamestown and Courtenay, North Dakota, where her dad was employed by the North Dakota Highway Department, they moved to a farm by Dazey, North Dakota, where she graduated in 1953. She attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, then worked at the phone company in Fargo, North Dakota. She was also employed at American Linen in Fargo from 1981 to 2001.
On July 6, 1957, Doris married Eugene Ness from Wolverton, Minnesota, where they farmed and raised five children. She assisted Gene with farming and their business, Ness Floor Covering, from 1975 until Gene passed away suddenly on Feb. 19, 1992.
On July 8, 1995, Doris married Stanley Dibley from Audubon, Minnesota. They lived on the farm by Wolverton. Stan passed away June 3, 2010.
Doris is survived by her children: Terri (Alan) Drevlow, Bloomington, Minnesota, Barry (Rose Mega), Superior, Wisconsin, Linda (Michael) Jones, Fargo, Wendy (David) Dynes, Fargo, and Dale, Moorhead; four grandchildren: Keaton and Dawson Dynes, Fargo, Cassie and Jamie Drevlow, Bloomington; two honorary great-grandchildren: Nathan and Norah (Barry), Superior, Wisconsin; brother, Norm (Jan) Evans, Bismarck, North Dakota; sister, Betty Liljenquist, Cooperstown, North Dakota and brother-in-law, Ken Dibley, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. She is survived by many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husbands; her parents; sister Carol Sortland; sisters-in-law: Ione Moir, Marion Allen, Helen Dibley and Mary Werre, brothers-in-law: Marvin Ness, Vern Moir, Wilbur Liljenquist, Charles (Chuck) Sortland, Tom Allen and nephews, Patrick Allen and Dan Evans.
