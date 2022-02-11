Purchase Access

Dorothy A. Kaler, 96

Dorothy A. Kaler, 96 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, is in charge of the arrangements.

