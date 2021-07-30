Dorothy E. Piechowski, 82, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Visitation will be held at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, followed by her 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, followed by her 10:30 a.m. funeral mass. Fr. Leo Moenkedick will officiate the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Browns Valley, Minnesota, at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.

