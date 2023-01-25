Dorothy J. Miller, 91, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton. Pastor Mary Ann Bernard will officiate the service. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery at a later date.
Dorothy Jean Veflin was born Jan. 10, 1932, in Hankinson, North Dakota, to Chris and Clara (Bieto) Veflin. She grew up in the New Effington area, from where she graduated high school.
On Nov. 8, 1952, she married Donald Miller, and they made their home near Tyler, North Dakota, where they farmed. The couple was blessed with three children, Scott, Cindy, and Tim.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Scott (Liz) Miller, Tyler, Cindy (Allen) Fugere, Estelline, South Dakota, Tim (Kelly) Miller, Tyler; eight grandchildren, Josh (Megan) Miller, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, Justin (Lindsay) Miller, Tyler, Jayce (Jordanna) Miller, Wahpeton, Nicole (Jess) Freesemann, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Lindsey (Landon) Vetter, Castlewood, South Dakota, Corey Fugere (fiancée Megan), Estelline, South Dakota, Tyler Miller, Wahpeton, Kelsey (Tyler) Kent, Wahpeton; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Inez Ellingson, New Effington, South Dakota; sister-in-law, Irene Staack, Boise, Idaho; and her special friend, Madeline Miller, Wahpeton.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents, Chris and Clara Veflin, her sister, Adeline (Bill) Stoskopf; infant great-grandson, Easton Fugere; father and mother-in-law, Harry and Leora Miller; and brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Sue Miller.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
