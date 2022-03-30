Dorothy Kaler, 96

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, in Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. In lieu of flowers, support Focus on the Family.
Dorothy was born Aug. 23, 1925 at Mantador, North Dakota, to Peter P. and Ella (Foertsch) Krump. On July 18, 1946 Dorothy was united in marriage to Russell Mark Kaler. They farmed in the Lidgerwood area for 60 years.
Dorothy is survived by daughters Paula Underwood, Alexandria VA and Beth (Fred) Heller, Hewitt Minnesota; sons Kip (Nancy) Kaler, Fargo North Dakota, and Joel (Jaci) Kaler, Lidgerwood North Dakota; grandchildren Grant (Amanda) Underwood, Dane Underwood, Cade Fortier, Carmen (Marcus) Hanson, Bill (Rachelle) Fortier, Elizabeth (Nathan) Olson, Amanda (Jon) Voigt, Candice (Clint) Valnes, and Katie (Christ) Seitz; 14 great-grandchildren, Kayla, Alexander, Leo, Alice, Penelope, Henry, Fiona, Kellen, Palmer, Lillian, Dayna, Eric, Connyr and Kenna; sisters Elaine Nordick, Moorhead Minnesota, Illa (Allen) Abel, Lowry, Minnesota, Emogene Parmer, Fort Collins, Colorado, LaVon Althoff, Hankinson, North Dakota; step-sister Janice (Dale) Lehrke, Long Lake, Minnesota; brothers Art (Bernice) Krump, Kent, Minnesota, Lee (Shirley) Krump, Battle Lake, Minnesota, and Dennis (Debbie) Krump, Maple Plain, Minnesota.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Mark, her parents Peter and Ella Krump, her stepmother, Gladys (Mumm) Krump, half-sisters Angeline Buckhouse and Maryann Scheller, sisters Darlene Witt, Hilarion Ehlert, Geraldine Arnhalt, LouElla Freese, Patricia Battise, brothers Lester, Gerald and Paul Krump, and step-brother Duane Mumm.
