Dorothy L. Hanson, 99
Dorothy L. Hanson, 99, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson. Burial will be at Immanuel Cemetery, rural Hankinson.
Dorothy (Kath Murphy) Hanson was born on March 20, 1920 in Hankinson to John and Martha Kath. She was one of 13 children. She grew up in Hankinson, where she graduated from high school in 1938. Dorothy was the only one of her siblings to graduate from high school. At the age of 9, she started working as the first female paper carrier for the Fargo Forum. Later she worked at Pete & Mike’s café, a hardware store and several other businesses in Hankinson.
Dorothy married Reuben Murphy and they had two sons, Bruce and Jack. On Oct. 10, 1946, she married Arthur Hanson and they had a daughter Gail and son Lynn. Art and Dorothy lived in Hankinson and raised the four children.
Dorothy’s last job was at the Senior Center where she worked until she was 90. She enjoyed having coffee at the bakery, socializing at the Senior Center, bingo and being with family. She continued to attend the Senior Citizens activities in Hankinson until she moved to Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge, in 2011.
Dorothy became known as the “Poppy Lady” as she sold poppies for the American Legion Auxiliary for many years and was an active member of the Auxiliary for over 50 years.
She is survived by her children, John (Jack) (Norma) Murphy, Fargo, Bruce (Lynda) Murphy, Hankinson, Gail (George) Resler, Breckenridge, Lynn (Nancy) Hanson, Willow Springs, Illinois; nine grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren and one great-great-step-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur, grandson Todd Murphy, granddaughter Karlene Resler, her parents and 12 siblings.
Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, is entrusted with arrangements.
