Dorothy L. Kath Murphy Hanson, 99 of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson. Burial will be at Immanuel Cemetery, rural Hankinson.

Frank family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries