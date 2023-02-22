Dorothy Mae Anderson, 96

Dorothy Mae Anderson, 96, most recently of Glencoe, Minnesota, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in GlenFields Living with Care.  She was cared for by the dedicated staff during her last four years of life.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Atwater Community Center in Atwater, Minnesota. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.  The family wishes to invite you to stay after the service for a light lunch and time to visit. 

