Dorothy Marjorie Baisley, 97

Dorothy Marjorie Baisley (Nee Danek), 97 years of age, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday Nov. 9, 2020 in Sisseton, South Dakota.
Dorothy will be laid to rest in a private Catholic ceremony in Calvary Cemetery in Hankinson, North Dakota on Nov. 20, 2020.
Dorothy Marjorie was born on Feb. 21, 1923 in rural New Effington, South Dakota. In South Dakota she met her beloved, Howard J. Baisley, and they were married in Hankinson, North Dakota on June 25, 1946. Dorothy and Howard had one son, Dennis Howard Baisley. The family of three moved to West Allis, Wisconsin in 1955. Dorothy worked at Allis Chalmers for 28 years. She volunteered at the West Allis Senior Center and other community organizations, was an expert crocheter, and traveled regularly back “home” to the Dakotas.
Dorothy is survived by her cherished daughter in law, Dorothy A. Baisley (nee Brasch), loving grandsons, Dennis H. Baisley,Jr and Douglas E. Baisley ( Erin), adoring great grandchildren, Brittany Hanson, Kristen Sromalla (Cem), Colin Hanson, Kathryn Baisley, Elizabeth Baisley, Margaret Baisley, Henry Baisley, and great great grandsons Evren and Emre Aren.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Howard, her son, Dennis Sr, her parents, Charles and Rose Danek, and brother Donald Danek.
Dorothy lived her 97 years to the fullest and will be greatly missed by all who loved her. A special thank you to the staff at Tekakwitha Nursing Home in Sisseton, South Dakota. We are grateful for the care you gave Dorothy in her final days
