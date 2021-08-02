Dorothy Piechowski, 82

Dorothy E. Piechowski, 82, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, followed by her 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge, on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by her 10:30 a.m. funeral mass. Fr. Leo Moenkedick will officiate the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Browns Valley, Minnesota, at a later date.
Dorothy Elaine Howell was born May 9, 1939, the youngest of eight children, born to Edward and Ada (Huff) Howell on the family farm near Wilmot, South Dakota. She graduated from Wilmot High School in 1957. She then attended Northern State College in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and graduated in 1961 with a degree in early childhood education.
Dorothy started her teaching career in Benson, Minnesota, before continuing on for the next 30 years in Browns Valley and Beardsley, Minnesota. Over the course of her career, she influenced countless young lives with her warmth, passion for education, and sweet demeanor. To her kids and grandkids she was the favorite teacher, spending countless hours at the table making crafts and doing projects.
On Dec. 29, 1962, Dorothy was married to Stanley T Piechowski at St Anthony’s Catholic Church in Browns Valley. Dorothy and Stanley resided in Browns Valley for the next 35 years where they raised three children – Kristeen, Sara, and Tom. They moved to Breckenridge in 1998 after their retirement where she continued to enjoy her family until her passing.
Dorothy was active in her Catholic faith and was a member of the Daughters of Isabella for over 50 years as well as Christian Mothers. She was a staunch supporter of Catholic education, supporting St. Mary’s school and the church in various ways, always looking forward to the fall festivals and polka masses.
Dorothy cherished time spent with family. To her family she was known for her love of a good joke and her attendance at all family events. Dorothy’s favorite was the Howell Family Reunion.
Dorothy was an excellent cook and loved to bake. She was always ready with her infamous donuts or a fabulous rich dessert for company. She enjoyed gardening and filled the pantry for many years with her canned tomatoes and pickles. She loved to make her home cooked meals whenever family was home for a visit.
Dorothy loved playing card games, always having a few decks of cards ready to gather up the crew for a game, either with family or at the Wahpeton and Breckenridge Senior Centers. While Dorothy always loved to play Scrabble, she appreciated that the internet let her play multiple games with family and friends near and far. Dorothy was always the likely winner but was gracious in her fabulous skill. Many will miss the many games played with her.
When she wasn’t in the kitchen, classroom, or around the family table playing games, she loved dancing, especially polka dancing with her husband Stan. She loved country music and enjoyed traveling near and far to listen to her favorite country musicians. Her highlights were a family RV trip to Nashville and the Country Music Fest in Wisconsin. While she enjoyed listening, she also had a beautiful voice, and her children and grandchildren fell asleep to her soft singing.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Stanley; children Kristeen (Tom) Shursen, Sara Pishler, and Tom (Amy) Piechowski; grandkids Trevor (Emily) Deyo, Traci (Judd) Alton, Alex (Katherine) Pishler, Ashley (Benn) Ferry, Joe Piechowski, and Tyson Piechowski; seven great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Ada Howell; five brothers: Merle, Harold, Kenneth, Edward Jr, Robert; and two sisters Marion Sorenson and Mavis Hicks.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.
