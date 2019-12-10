Dr. Howard William Reinke, 85

Dr. Howard William Reinke, 85 of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson.

Visitation will from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, is entrusted with arrangements.

