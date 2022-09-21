Dr. Jason Eric Muehler, 54

Dr. Jason Eric Muehler of Riverton, Wyoming, died peacefully with his loving wife by his side, Sept. 17, 2022. He was 54 years of age.

Celebration of Life service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Fremont Center, 1010 Fairgrounds Road, Riverton, WY 82501.

