Duane Booke, 85, Fargo, North Dakota, passed away Sunday Oct. 16, 2022, at Bethany on 42nd in Fargo.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo, with a gathering beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday. Military honors will take place following the funeral service.
Duane was born on Jan. 27, 1937, in Dickinson, North Dakota, the son of Joseph and Mary (Sauvageau) Booke. He grew up in Dickinson and received his education there, graduating from Dickinson High School. During his high school years, Duane worked at a gas station, a grocery store, area farms, and for the family-owned bar.
Following his graduation, Duane proudly served his county in the United States Navy from June 6, 1955, until his discharge on May 28, 1959. He was stationed on the USS Robert K. Huntington DD781, where he worked as a Mechanics Mate II. After his discharge, Duane returned to North Dakota and attended North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota, for refrigeration and air conditioning. He worked for Wahpeton Electric and was a Culligan Man.
While working in Wahpeton, he met his future wife Rose at a local party, where he was handing out the beer cups. On Sept. 17, 1960, he was united in marriage to Rose Taylor at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fairmount, North Dakota. The couple moved to Minot, North Dakota, where he worked for the Air Force Base. They later moved to Fargo, where Duane worked as GSA Forman, working many years as head of maintenance for all of the Federal Buildings in North Dakota.
After retirement, Duane and Rose traveled to Yuma, Arizona, where they were snowbirds for 24 years, spending the summer months at Leaf Lake. In Arizona, he drove the bus for Tour West America and saw many interesting places. They cherished the memories made at the lake as well as the special friends made – enjoying the ice cream treats made by Mark Rye along with the legendary “Pot” party campfires.
During the school year, Duane drove for Valley Bus for many years as well as the Legion Baseball Team and Charter Busses. He loved traveling with his wife Rose, including trips to Niagara Falls, Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada trips, and also into Mexico.
Duane was a kind, giving man and will be remembered for his generosity and his willingness to help everyone. He was very proud of his grandchildren and loved to spend all the time he could with them – they meant the world to him.
Duane is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Rose of West Fargo, North Dakota; his daughter, Margie Booke of Moorhead, Minnesota; his very special grandchildren – Tasha Booke and Taylor Booke; and great-grand puppy, Shadow John. Also surviving is his sister, Agnes Enright of Arizona.
Duane was preceded in death by his daughter, Dianna Booke in 2014; his parents, Joseph and Mary; and his six other siblings – Bob, Glen, Bud, Joyce, Mildred, and Lorraine.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Fargo. To sign the online guest book, please visit our website at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Duane Booke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.