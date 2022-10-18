Duane Booke, 85

Duane Booke, 85, Fargo, North Dakota, passed away Sunday Oct. 16, 2022, at Bethany on 42nd in Fargo.

A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo, with a gathering beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday. Military honors will take place following the funeral service.

